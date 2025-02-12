The trial in the Rickenbach case took place in Winterthur on Wednesday. Keystone/Walter Bieri

A man (24) has been sentenced to 18 years in prison. The Winterthur district court sentenced him for raping and almost killing a woman (63).

Samuel Walder

No time? blue News summarizes for you A 24-year-old man is on trial in Winterthur for allegedly raping a 63-year-old woman and attempting to kill her.

The victim narrowly survived but later died.

The verdict on Thursday evening was 18 years in prison and a fine of 30,000 francs.

In addition, outpatient treatment for mental disorders was ordered. Show more

On Thursday, the district court of Winterthur sentenced the perpetrator (24) in the "Rickenbach case" to a long prison sentence. He was found guilty of attempted murder, aggravated rape, aggravated sexual assault, endangering life and driving while unfit to drive.

The court sentenced the man to 18 years in prison. The accused will be credited with the early completion of his sentence. In addition, the offender must pay the community of heirs 30,000 francs as compensation, plus five percent interest. An outpatient measure for the treatment of mental disorders is also ordered.

The judge justified the verdict as follows: "Her testimony was not convincing." The court had spoken to witnesses, the victim herself and the mother of the accused in the course of the investigation. These people were able to provide very precise information. The accused did not.

Public prosecutor's office demanded 20 years

The accused remained silent and was unable or unwilling to make any clear statements. Therefore, the court could only rely on statements from other parties or third parties.

The public prosecutor's office demanded 20 years in prison and described the crime as "brutal, cold-blooded, bestial." The defense lawyer pleaded for nine years and compensation of 30,000 francs to the victim's estate - less than the legal minimum.

In addition, it appeared that the accused had planned the crime: "They used significantly more force than would have been necessary to achieve their goal," said the judge. The accused had acted with a strong lack of scruples.

Assault on a walk - perpetrator thought she was dead

The crime took place in October 2022. The victim was on her daily walk. Suddenly, the stranger overpowered the woman. According to the indictment, he held her mouth and nose shut, threw her to the ground and dragged her into a field next to the path. He then raped her and seriously injured her. With a body weight of 105 kilograms, he was massively superior to his victim, who weighed only 34 kilograms.

After the sexual acts, the perpetrator realized that the victim could identify him. After allegedly saying that he would have to kill her to avoid being recognized, he threw himself at the seriously injured woman several times with full force.

Victim was able to save herself with her last ounce of strength

When the woman lost consciousness, he left her lying in the field and fled, convinced that he had fatally injured his victim. However, the woman managed to crawl out of the field and call for help. She only survived due to fortunate circumstances and the rapid assistance of rescue workers.

More than a week later, the police were able to catch and arrest the perpetrator. In addition to rape and attempted murder, the 24-year-old is also charged with various drug offenses. According to the indictment, he regularly consumed cocaine and cannabis - even on the weekend of the crime.

The perpetrator does not react in court

During the trial on Wednesday, the accused made a full confession. "Everything in the indictment is true."

But while he admits his guilt, he refuses to make any statements about the crime itself. The judge continues the questioning. The defendant listens, is silent and only answers questions curtly: "I don't want to say anything about that."

Prosecutor argues with statements from the victim

On Wednesday, the public prosecutor spoke of a brutal act that the man had planned. The browser history proves this. "Even seasoned police officers had trouble with the scene at the crime scene."

The man was carrying a knife. "The accused would undoubtedly have used the knife if it had been necessary," says the public prosecutor. The victim testified credibly: "He put his large hand over my mouth and nose." The force with which he pressed his hand on the victim's face was "as strong as an animal".

She was also able to describe exactly how the perpetrator proceeded and how he behaved. "He was calm and clear," the public prosecutor quotes the victim's statement in court. The perpetrator himself testified that he could no longer remember everything.

The defence lawyer argued that his client had been "high" during the crime and was therefore only partially culpable. The crime had not been planned, but was the result of "chaos in his head". The defendant had shown remorse and was ready for therapy. He had cooperated with the authorities at all times and confessed to the crime immediately after his arrest. After confessing, he burst into tears.

An expert called the man "severely mentally disturbed". The risk of a relapse is 10 to 15 percent.