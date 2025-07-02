The car was totaled. Kantonspolizei Appenzell Ausserrhoden

A car accident occurred in Hundwil AR on Tuesday. The driver sustained minor injuries. There was extensive damage to property.

Dominik Müller

At 6 p.m. on Tuesday, a 65-year-old woman reversed her car out of a parking space in Hundwil AR, in the Akazie district. While driving away, she and her dog broke through a metal wire fence at the end of the parking lot.

According to a statement from the Appenzell Ausserrhoden cantonal police, she then plunged her car around three meters into the adjacent creek bed.

The driver's fitness to drive was tested by the cantonal police patrol that was deployed. A breath test carried out at the scene gave a positive result.

Slightly injured and taken to hospital

The woman was slightly injured and taken to hospital by ambulance. The dog remained unharmed. The vehicle was totaled. The on-call garage and a crane vehicle were called out to recover the vehicle.

The fence was damaged to the tune of several hundred francs. Members of the Hundwil fire department set up a stream barrier as a precautionary measure. This prevented any danger to the environment.