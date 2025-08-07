In addition to the St. Gallen cantonal police, Rega was also deployed. Symbolbild: Kantonspolizei St. Gallen

A hiker has died in an accident in Wildhaus SG. The 66-year-old woman fell down a slope.

Dominik Müller

On Wednesday, shortly before 6.45 p.m., a fatal mountain accident occurred on a mountain path on the north side of the "Nädliger" in Wildhaus SG. A 66-year-old Swiss woman fell several meters into the depths and died.

According to current information from the St. Gallen cantonal police, the woman and a companion were walking downhill on a mountain hiking trail below the "Nädliger". The woman following behind fell around 50 meters down the slope on the left-hand side of the path. She was fatally injured.

Rega and Alpine Rescue Eastern Switzerland were deployed with helicopter rescue specialists. The cause of the accident is being investigated by the Alpine task force of the St. Gallen cantonal police.