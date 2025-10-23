The Thurgau cantonal police responded to the scene. sda

A tragic accident occurred in Islikon TG on Wednesday afternoon. A 67-year-old woman fell down a flight of stairs in a residential building and succumbed to her injuries shortly afterwards in hospital.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you A 67-year-old woman fell down a flight of stairs in Islikon TG and was seriously injured.

Rega flew the woman to hospital, where she later died.

The Thurgau cantonal police are investigating the exact cause of the accident. Show more

A tragic fall down a flight of stairs claimed one life in Islikon TG on Wednesday afternoon. At around 3 p.m., a 67-year-old Swiss woman lost her balance and fell down the stairs in a property on Obere Bleichewiese for reasons as yet unexplained.

According to initial police reports, the woman was seriously injured. The emergency services treated her at the scene before Rega flew her to hospital in a critical condition. Despite the best efforts of the doctors, the 67-year-old died of her injuries shortly afterwards.

The Thurgau cantonal police have launched an investigation to establish the exact circumstances of the accident. There are currently no indications that the accident was caused by a third party.