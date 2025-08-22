The woman injured her arm in the accident. Kantonspolizei Graubünden

On Thursday afternoon, a female driver collided with a house wall in Schluein GR. She was injured in the arm.

Dominik Müller

According to the police report, the 76-year-old woman was driving from Ilanz on the main road H19 towards Laax shortly after 2 p.m. in Schluein GR. According to her own statements, she suffered a microsleep in Schluein, whereupon her vehicle collided with a house wall.

As a result of the collision, the woman injured her arm and had to be taken to hospital in Ilanz by the Surselva rescue service.

The totally damaged car was loaded up and taken away. The Graubünden cantonal police are investigating the circumstances of the traffic accident.