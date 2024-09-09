The Thurgau cantonal police are investigating the death of a swimmer in Egnach. Symbolbild: Keystone

On Sunday morning, a dead woman was recovered from the water at the Wiedehorn lido in Egnach TG. The cause of death is still unclear. The Thurgau cantonal police are looking for witnesses.

Dominik Müller

No time? blue News summarizes for you A dead woman has been recovered from Lake Constance in Egnach TG.

She is an 84-year-old Swiss woman.

The circumstances of her death are not yet known. Show more

Shortly before 10 a.m. on Sunday, the cantonal emergency call center received a report that a person was floating in the water near the shore at the Wiedehorn lido in Egnach TG. When the emergency services arrived, they were only able to determine that the person was dead, as the Thurgau cantonal police reported in a press release.

The deceased was an 84-year-old Swiss woman. The investigations by the Thurgau cantonal police and the public prosecutor's office in Bischofszell are ongoing and the circumstances of the death are still unclear.

The woman was taken to the Institute of Forensic Medicine in St. Gallen to determine the exact cause of death. The police are asking anyone who can provide information about the incident to come forward.