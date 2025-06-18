The Appenzell Ausserrhoden cantonal police were on duty following an accident (symbolic image). sda

A seven-year-old girl was slightly injured in a traffic accident in Herisau on Wednesday. A driver disregarded the red light at the Wilen school.

Petar Marjanović

There was an accident between a car and a child in Herisau on Wednesday lunchtime. A seven-year-old girl was slightly injured, according to a press release from the Appenzell Ausserrhoden cantonal police.

An 85-year-old woman was at the wheel of the car. She was driving along Alpsteinstrasse in the direction of Industriestrasse shortly before midday. At the crosswalk near the Wilen school, she said she overlooked the red light at the traffic lights. At the same time, the girl wanted to cross the road.

This resulted in a collision. The child was injured and had to be taken to hospital by the ambulance service. The cantonal police have started an investigation into the exact circumstances of the accident.