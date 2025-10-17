A 50-year-old woman has been arrested. KEYSTONE

The Bern cantonal police have uncovered an international human trafficking case involving 90 women. A 50-year-old woman is said to have recruited the women for sex work via online chats and housed them in private accommodation.

The Bern cantonal police have identified 90 women involved in an international human trafficking case. The police and public prosecutor's office announced on Friday that one of the accused women will have to answer to the courts.

The investigation began in March 2023. Four months later, a 50-year-old woman of Chinese origin with a valid residence permit was caught in Basel.

She is said to have recruited women for sex work via Chinese online chats and accommodated them in private homes, hotels and apartments - particularly in the cantons of Bern and Basel-Stadt.

Number of victims probably higher

Seven alleged victims were questioned in Switzerland. According to the police, a total of 90 women between the ages of 37 and 67 have been identified.

Most of them had Chinese passports and Spanish residence permits. Investigators suspect that the actual number of victims is higher.

The accused woman is accused by the judicial authorities of human trafficking, deprivation of liberty and violations of the Aliens Act and the Narcotics Act, among other things. According to the public prosecutor's office, the charges will be brought at a later date.