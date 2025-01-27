  1. Residential Customers
Suspect turns herself in Woman allegedly killed her husband in Basel

SDA

27.1.2025 - 22:05

The Basel police found the body of a 56-year-old Swiss man in an apartment.
sda

Police found a lifeless person in an apartment in Basel on Monday morning. The wife had previously turned herself in in Zurich.

27.01.2025, 22:05

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Police find the body of a 56-year-old Swiss man in an apartment in Basel.
  • The public prosecutor's office assumes a homicide.
  • The suspect is the victim's wife, a 48-year-old Russian citizen, who had reported herself in Zurich.
Show more

Police discovered a lifeless male person in a property on the Marktplatz in Basel early on Monday morning following a tip-off. The public prosecutor's office is assuming a homicide. The 48-year-old wife was arrested.

The Basel-Stadt public prosecutor's office announced on Monday afternoon that the police were called to the property shortly after four o'clock following a voluntary report. They discovered a lifeless man in an apartment on the fourth floor.

According to initial investigations by the criminal investigation department, a woman contacted the Zurich city police on Monday night and stated that she had killed her husband in Basel on Sunday.

The deceased is a 56-year-old Swiss national and the arrested woman is a 48-year-old Russian citizen.

The public prosecutor's office will not provide any further information due to the ongoing proceedings, according to a request from the Keystone-SDA news agency.

