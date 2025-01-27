The Basel police found the body of a 56-year-old Swiss man in an apartment. sda

Police found a lifeless person in an apartment in Basel on Monday morning. The wife had previously turned herself in in Zurich.

SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you Police find the body of a 56-year-old Swiss man in an apartment in Basel.

The public prosecutor's office assumes a homicide.

The suspect is the victim's wife, a 48-year-old Russian citizen, who had reported herself in Zurich. Show more

Police discovered a lifeless male person in a property on the Marktplatz in Basel early on Monday morning following a tip-off. The public prosecutor's office is assuming a homicide. The 48-year-old wife was arrested.

The Basel-Stadt public prosecutor's office announced on Monday afternoon that the police were called to the property shortly after four o'clock following a voluntary report. They discovered a lifeless man in an apartment on the fourth floor.

According to initial investigations by the criminal investigation department, a woman contacted the Zurich city police on Monday night and stated that she had killed her husband in Basel on Sunday.

The deceased is a 56-year-old Swiss national and the arrested woman is a 48-year-old Russian citizen.

The public prosecutor's office will not provide any further information due to the ongoing proceedings, according to a request from the Keystone-SDA news agency.