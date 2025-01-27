Police discovered a lifeless male person in a property on the Marktplatz in Basel early on Monday morning following a tip-off. The public prosecutor's office is assuming a homicide. The 48-year-old wife was arrested.
The Basel-Stadt public prosecutor's office announced on Monday afternoon that the police were called to the property shortly after four o'clock following a voluntary report. They discovered a lifeless man in an apartment on the fourth floor.
According to initial investigations by the criminal investigation department, a woman contacted the Zurich city police on Monday night and stated that she had killed her husband in Basel on Sunday.
The deceased is a 56-year-old Swiss national and the arrested woman is a 48-year-old Russian citizen.
The public prosecutor's office will not provide any further information due to the ongoing proceedings, according to a request from the Keystone-SDA news agency.