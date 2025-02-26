A woman has to answer to the Uster district court for attempted murder. (archive picture) Keystone

On Thursday, a woman will stand trial for attempted murder. She set fire to her husband in bed.

A 50-year-old woman will stand before the Uster District Court on Thursday. She is charged with attempted murder. The accusation is macabre: she allegedly set her husband on fire in bed.

The incident took place in November 2023. According to the indictment, the woman allegedly went into the bedroom at around 9.30 pm. She had a lit candle in one hand and liquid accelerant in the other.

She found her husband lying on the bed in the room. According to reports, he was "resting".

She poured accelerant over him

The next moment, according to the indictment, the woman sat down on her husband and pinned his arms with her legs. She then poured accelerant over her husband's face and upper body and onto the mattresses.

She then turned the burning candle downwards, setting the man and the bed mattress on fire. The man was then able to get away from the burning bed and ran into the bathroom, where he rinsed his upper body with cold water.

The daughter rushes to help

The daughter, who was also in the apartment at the time, came to her father's aid. She was alerted by screams that something was wrong and had already called the police, ambulance and fire department. She then helped her father into the neighboring apartment.

He lay down in the bathtub and continued to shower himself with cold water until the police arrived. The emergency doctor who arrived anaesthetized and intubated him and brought him for medical treatment.

In the meantime, the woman fled from the apartment. A short time later, she was arrested by the police.

Permanent damage after third-degree burns

33.5 percent of the man's body surface was burned. The areas affected were the head, neck, torso and both arms. Of these, 26 percent were grade II b burns and 7.5 percent were grade III burns.

In the course of treatment for these injuries, the man also developed severe, potentially life-threatening blood poisoning caused by bacteria, pneumonia and gallbladder inflammation and the formation of a blood clot in a blood vessel in his lung. The man subsequently had to be treated in hospital for two months and still suffers consequential damage to this day.

The indictment demands: A finding that the defendant committed the offense while not guilty through no fault of his own. In addition, the public prosecutor's office is demanding an order for inpatient treatment for mental disorders.

The trial begins on Thursday.