In September 2019, a woman lay in wait for her ex-partner in a residential area of Zurich with three syringes full of muscle relaxants. When he opens the apartment door, she attacks. It is now being clarified in court whether it was attempted assault or attempted murder.

Samuel Walder

No time? blue News summarizes for you In September 2019, a woman attacked her ex-partner in Zurich with several syringes filled with muscle relaxants, but was unable to inject him because he resisted.

The prosecution accuses her of knowing that the substances could have caused severe muscle paralysis and even respiratory arrest, with potentially fatal consequences.

The Zurich District Court must now decide whether the case involves attempted simple assault with a fine of CHF 6,000 or attempted murder with a possible prison sentence of ten years. Show more

In the residential area on Turbinenstrasse in Zurich, the day in September 2019 already seems to be in full swing. Alongside cars, mothers with baby carriages and businessmen in suits who don't want to miss their streetcar, a woman, we'll call her Ling*, walks towards a block of flats at around 9 a.m. She wants to see her ex-partner Julien K*.

She is carrying two syringes in her jacket pocket. She is holding a third syringe in her hand. All the syringes contain an indeterminable amount of suxamenthonium and atracarium - muscle relaxants, i.e. drugs that relax the skeletal muscles by blocking or dampening nerve impulses. Her intention is unclear. When she arrives at the apartment, she waits for him in the stairwell.

When K. stepped out of his apartment, Ling suddenly attacked the man. She wants to ram the syringe into his upper body. K. is able to defend himself and takes the syringes from Ling.

Muscle relaxant could have killed him

Ling is now charged with attempted simple assault and possibly attempted murder by the Zurich District Court. It is now up to the court to decide whether the woman intended to injure her ex-boyfriend or whether the offense constitutes attempted murder.

The indictment states: "The accused knew that her actions would enable her to inflict the injuries on the private plaintiff, which the private plaintiff actually suffered." It goes on to say that she is also said to have known that she could injure him by an uncontrolled prick with the needle and the injection of an unspecified amount of the contents of the syringe in her hand to such an extent that the physical consequences for the private plaintiff could far exceed a mere temporary discomfort.

The indictment further states: "In particular, however, the injection of the syringe contents would have caused intoxication of the private plaintiff with muscle paralysis lasting approximately ten to 50 minutes."

In the worst case, the muscle paralysis could have led to respiratory arrest, as the active ingredients suxamethonium and atracarium can paralyze the skeletal and respiratory muscles.

6000 francs fine or 10 years in prison?

In the event of a conviction for simple attempted assault, the public prosecutor's office is demanding a fine of 120 daily rates of 50 francs, i.e. 6000 francs.

In the event of a conviction for attempted murder, the public prosecutor's office is demanding a prison sentence of 10 years.

The presumption of innocence applies until a final verdict is reached.

*Name known to the editors