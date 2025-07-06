The investigation into the bloody crime is ongoing. (symbolic image) Blut: Keystone

A woman and her baby have been found dead in Givisiez in the canton of Fribourg. The woman's husband and father of the child is a strong suspect.

A woman and her baby have been found dead in an apartment in Givisiez in the canton of Fribourg.

The woman's husband and father of the child is a strong suspect.

The Bulgarian man had injuries and was taken to hospital by ambulance accompanied by the police. Show more

A woman and her baby were found dead in an apartment in Givisiez in the canton of Fribourg on Saturday. According to the police, the woman's husband and father of the child is a strong suspect. He was arrested at the scene of the crime.

The report of the two deaths was received at around 4.45 p.m., the Fribourg cantonal police announced on Sunday. Upon arriving at the apartment, police and rescue services were only able to determine the death of the woman and the baby.

Injuries to the husband

The woman's husband was also in the apartment, according to the press release. He had injuries and was taken to hospital by ambulance accompanied by the police, it said.

According to the investigation so far, the 43-year-old Bulgarian stabbed his 30-year-old wife, a citizen of North Macedonia, several times with a knife, the police wrote. He then also attacked the six-week-old baby.

Investigations into the case are ongoing

According to the statement, the man then attempted to take his own life, inflicting minor injuries with the knife.

The suspect was questioned by the responsible public prosecutor and taken into custody. The public prosecutor's office is investigating him on suspicion of intentional homicide, possibly murder. The investigation into the case is ongoing, it was reported.