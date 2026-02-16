The Zurich city police informed on Monday. (archive picture) sda

A fire broke out in a ground-floor apartment on Regensbergstrasse early on Monday morning. A 90-year-old woman died and a dog was also found dead.

Sven Ziegler

On Monday, February 16, 2026, shortly before 5 a.m., a fire broke out in a ground-floor apartment on Regensbergstrasse in Zurich's Kreis 11 district. The Zurich Protection & Rescue Operations Center received an emergency call due to heavy smoke. The professional fire department responded immediately and found that the apartment in question was on fire.

After the fire department had gained access by force, the fire was fought with a fast attack using breathing apparatus. During the extinguishing work, the firefighters discovered a lifeless woman in the apartment. Rescue workers immediately initiated resuscitation measures, but were only able to determine that the 90-year-old tenant had died. A dog that was in the apartment was also found dead.

The cause of the fire is still unclear. Specialists from the Zurich cantonal police have taken over the investigation and are investigating how the fire started. No information on the extent of the damage is yet available.