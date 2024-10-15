  1. Residential Customers
Crash in Kestenholz SO Woman and toddler flown to hospital after serious accident

Sven Ziegler

15.10.2024

The two occupants of the red van were seriously injured.
BRK News

There was a serious accident in Kestenholz SO on Tuesday morning. A woman and a small child were seriously injured and had to be flown to hospital by Rega.

15.10.2024, 14:15

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • A serious accident occurs in Kestenholz SO on Tuesday morning.
  • A woman and a small child are seriously injured and have to be flown to hospital by Rega.
Show more

A head-on collision occurred in Kestenholz SO on Tuesday morning. A woman and a small child were flown to hospital with injuries, as reported by "BRK News".

Astrid Bucher, media spokeswoman for the Solothurn cantonal police, says the collision occurred after 10 am. A van and a car crashed into each other head-on. The occupants of the red van, a woman and a small child, were seriously injured. They were flown to hospital by Rega.

The driver of the van was not injured. He was taken to hospital for a check-up.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.