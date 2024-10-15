The two occupants of the red van were seriously injured. BRK News

There was a serious accident in Kestenholz SO on Tuesday morning. A woman and a small child were seriously injured and had to be flown to hospital by Rega.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you A serious accident occurs in Kestenholz SO on Tuesday morning.

A woman and a small child are seriously injured and have to be flown to hospital by Rega. Show more

A head-on collision occurred in Kestenholz SO on Tuesday morning. A woman and a small child were flown to hospital with injuries, as reported by "BRK News".

Astrid Bucher, media spokeswoman for the Solothurn cantonal police, says the collision occurred after 10 am. A van and a car crashed into each other head-on. The occupants of the red van, a woman and a small child, were seriously injured. They were flown to hospital by Rega.

The driver of the van was not injured. He was taken to hospital for a check-up.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.