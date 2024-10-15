A head-on collision occurred in Kestenholz SO on Tuesday morning. A woman and a small child were flown to hospital with injuries, as reported by "BRK News".
Astrid Bucher, media spokeswoman for the Solothurn cantonal police, says the collision occurred after 10 am. A van and a car crashed into each other head-on. The occupants of the red van, a woman and a small child, were seriously injured. They were flown to hospital by Rega.
The driver of the van was not injured. He was taken to hospital for a check-up.