A woman was attacked on a streetcar in Zurich at the weekend. The city police were able to arrest the suspected perpetrator, a 28-year-old Syrian, on Monday evening.

The 28-year-old suspected perpetrator was arrested on Monday evening.

A suspected streetcar attacker has been arrested in Zurich. According to the cantonal police, a 28-year-old Syrian man was arrested on Monday evening after allegedly assaulting a woman in a streetcar at the Frankental stop on Saturday night.

The woman alerted the city police immediately after the attack. However, the police were initially unable to send the emergency services. According to the authorities, the reason for this was an unusually high deployment requirement: at the same time, patrols were tied up at the Knabenschiessen, at a major operation in the barracks area and at three traffic accidents with injuries.

The police regret that they were unable to help the victim immediately at this time. At weekends, in exceptional situations, it can happen that no patrols are available, explained the city police.

The victim has since pressed charges. The investigation into the incident is continuing.