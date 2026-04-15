The exact circumstances are still unclear. sda

In Suhr AG, a woman apparently in a state of mental emergency attacked family members and herself with a knife. Four people were injured, including a baby.

Lea Oetiker

No time? blue News summarizes for you Early Wednesday morning, a family in Suhr AG was the scene of a knife attack in which four people were injured, including a baby.

The baby and two adults had to undergo emergency surgery and the injuries are considered serious.

According to the police, a 37-year-old woman in a state of mental distress stabbed her relatives and herself. Show more

Early on Wednesday morning, a major police and rescue operation took place in a residential area in Suhr AG. Numerous residents were alerted by sirens and the helicopter.

As the Aargau cantonal police reported to theAargauer Zeitungnewspaper, the cantonal emergency call center received an "unclear" report of injured people shortly before six o'clock. "Police and rescue services found three injured adults and an injured toddler at the private address in question in Suhr," said a spokesperson for the cantonal police.

A rescue helicopter flew the baby to hospital in Zurich, while ambulances took the adults to nearby clinics. According to initial reports, the baby and two of the adults were seriously injured, while the third person suffered moderate injuries. The baby and two adults had to undergo emergency surgery.

The police spokesman told the newspaper: "According to initial findings, a 37-year-old woman, presumably in a state of mental distress, attacked one of her children and family members with a knife. She then probably also injured herself."

The exact circumstances are still unclear. The police have started an investigation, and the Lenzburg-Aarau public prosecutor's office has also opened a criminal investigation.