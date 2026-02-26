At the district court in Zurich, the defendant refuses to testify for the most part. (Keystone/Ennio Leanza

In 2019, a woman allegedly attacked her ex-partner with three syringes in a residential area of Zurich. On Thursday, the woman stood before the Zurich District Court. The defense is demanding an acquittal, the prosecutor a conviction for attempted murder.

Dark top, black coat, large scarf. Her hair a little disheveled, her cell phone on her shoulder. The defendant looks exhausted, nervous - she keeps crying. The central question in the courtroom: did the woman want to kill her ex-partner?

She was already on trial in 2021 - then for assault. Now the situation is much more serious. On Thursday, the woman will stand trial in Zurich District Court for attempted simple assault and possibly attempted murder.

The alleged crime in September 2019

But first the alleged crime: in September 2019, a woman lay in wait for her ex-partner in a residential area of Zurich. She was carrying two syringes in her jacket and holding a third in her hand - filled with muscle relaxants. When the man leaves his apartment, she attacks him and tries to ram the needle into his upper body, according to the indictment. He is able to defend himself and takes the syringes from her.

The public prosecutor's office accuses her of attempted simple assault and possibly attempted murder. According to the indictment, she knew that an injection could have serious consequences - including poisoning with muscle paralysis lasting ten to 50 minutes. In the worst case, the paralysis of the respiratory muscles could have led to respiratory arrest and thus to death.

Application for limited reporting

On Thursday, the trial will be heard at Zurich District Court. But it does not start like others. At the beginning, the defense lawyer makes a motion: the media should only report on the trial to a limited extent. His client was particularly exposed due to her profile and background in Switzerland.

The court then withdrew a few minutes after the start of the trial. After just under 20 minutes, the decision followed: "Motion rejected."

"I'm not feeling well"

When questioned about herself, the accused said: "I haven't been feeling well in the last few days." She has been undergoing therapy since 2019, among other things for an anxiety disorder. She doesn't want to say anything about her profession.

She largely refuses to testify on the matter, repeatedly emphasizing that it was over six years ago. She couldn't remember any details.

When asked about her plans for the future, she answers quietly: "I want to contribute something to society."

Regarding the incident itself, she only says: "I want to say that I'm sorry for what happened." She never intended to hurt her ex-partner, who is acting as a private plaintiff. At the time, she was in a "very unstable mental crisis". The proceedings forced her to face reality.

Three syringes - what was in them?

It is undisputed that muscle relaxants were seized at the scene of the crime. Two syringes are said to have contained medication, one water. This information only became known on the day of the trial. The indictment said nothing about water. The defendant says she drew up water. However, ampoules found would correspond to the quantity in the syringes.

When asked by the district judge what exactly had happened at the time and how she would explain the syringes, she blocked it out: "I don't want to say anything about it."

The chat history between her and the private plaintiff shows that he had previously asked her about medication. The president of the court wants to know why the chat history was not filed with the investigation files earlier. The investigators had finally requested it. "It's a bit of a hassle to gather it all together," replied the defendant.

When it comes to the syringes, she seems overwhelmed. She cries, sighs, struggles for words: "I was under stress at the time. I don't know what was going on in my head at the time." Official reports attest that she has a mental disorder, an adjustment disorder, attachment problems and emotional instability in intimate relationships.

Prosecutor: "The only conclusive explanation"

The prosecutor's plea follows. The public prosecutor demands outpatient therapy - further offenses are to be expected in the future.

For the prosecution, the case is clear. "The crux of the matter lies in the internal facts: what was the accused's plan?" Because she did not provide an exculpatory explanation, the most obvious one remains: she wanted to kill the private plaintiff.

The claim that it was a joke was "not credible". The later statement that she had wanted to kill herself with the syringes was also not convincing. The evidence "really leaves no room" for the version with water in the syringe.

Defense: "Role play and misunderstanding"

Then it was the defense attorney's turn to make his plea and he requested an acquittal. The requirement to speed up the proceedings had been massively violated. His client had always denied the allegations.

The accused and the private plaintiff had had a relationship that had ended. According to the defense lawyer, the alleged crime was a misunderstanding. When the man wanted to leave the apartment, she jumped on him and hugged him. The private plaintiff himself described the first impression as "collegial and desperate".

It was only when he saw the syringe that it was clear to him: Attack. According to the defense lawyer, however, the private prosecutor could only have assumed that it was an attack: "Because he can't read minds."

Was it a joke or a role play?

The defense lawyer insists that the incident should not be dismissed as a joke, as the alleged assault was repeatedly referred to. Rather, the defendant was referring to a role-playing game. Moreover, it is not at all far-fetched that his client wanted to help the private plaintiff. The man had previously complained of a cough and migraine. She had merely wanted to send a signal: She was looking after her ex-boyfriend.

Two days before the incident, the accused had been suicidal. She had taken muscle relaxants for herself, but had not managed to get an intravenous line. Instead, she had taken strong medication and slept for a long time.

"I hope it ends today"

The defendant then makes a closing statement before the court retires to discuss the verdict. In her closing statement, the defendant appears exhausted and tired. "These proceedings have been going on for many years. It has been a professional and personal burden for me. I regret it very much." Then she says: "I hope that these proceedings will finally be concluded today."

The court must now decide: Was it a tragic misunderstanding - or an attempted murder?

The verdict

Then it is clear. At 5 p.m., the court opens the verdict. The court finds the defendant guilty of attempted murder. The woman is punished with a six-year prison sentence. In addition, outpatient therapy is ordered and the prison sentence is not postponed. The accused is also ordered to pay the private plaintiff CHF 5,000 in compensation.

The court justified the verdict as follows "It was not disputed that there was a meeting between the private plaintiff and the accused on the morning in September and that she had a syringe in her hand," says the judge. The court clearly considered the facts of the case to have been established.

The court came to the conclusion that the statements of the private plaintiff were credible. According to the court, evidence was also found on the private plaintiff's clothes.

"We have come to the conclusion that they did not go to the private plaintiff that day for role-playing or to help him, but to kill him," said the judge. The motive is explained by the court as being that the private plaintiff had ended the relationship with the accused shortly before the crime.

The parties have 10 days to lodge an appeal with the Zurich District Court.