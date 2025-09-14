The car ended up in the river during an overtaking maneuver. Kantonspolizei Uri

An Aston Martin collided during an overtaking maneuver on Saturday, left the road and ended up in the riverbed of the Reuss. The driver and her passenger were injured and flown to hospital.

Samuel Walder

No time? blue News summarizes for you On Furkastrasse near Andermatt, an Aston Martin driver lost control after a collision while overtaking, crashed into the Reuss and suffered a total loss.

The two occupants were able to free themselves, sustained minor injuries and were flown by Rega to Uri Cantonal Hospital.

In addition to further material damage, the police are investigating the exact circumstances of the accident and several rescue services were deployed. Show more

On Saturday, shortly before 10.25 a.m., the driver of a car with Nidwalden license plates was driving on Furkastrasse from Andermatt in the direction of Realp.

Around 150 meters after the Zumdorf level crossing, the driver started to overtake a car with Vaud license plates in front of him. At the same time, the following driver of a sports car (Aston Martin) with English license plates also intended to overtake the two cars in front of her.

The driver presumably collided with the rear of the Nidwalden car and hit the kerb, subsequently losing control of her high-powered vehicle and leaving the road before finally crashing into the riverbed of the Reuss, where the car came to a halt, lying badly damaged on its roof in the water.

Flown to hospital by Rega

The two occupants managed to free themselves from the car, which was totaled. They were taken to Uri Cantonal Hospital by Rega with minor injuries. The other vehicle involved sustained material damage amounting to several thousand francs.

The circumstances that led to the accident are being investigated by the police.

Rega, the Andermatt and Hospental fire departments, a first responder, a local towing service, the Office for the Environment and the Uri cantonal police were deployed.