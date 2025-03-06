The woman left without paying. (symbolic image) Unsplash/jaywennington

A 62-year-old woman was once again convicted of binge drinking and trespassing. Despite 44 previous convictions, she demanded an acquittal and compensation.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you A woman left a restaurant again without paying - she already has 44 previous convictions.

She argued that good food is a human right and demanded compensation.

The court imposed a prison sentence of 110 days and a fine. Show more

A pita bread, a salad, eight beers and a Coke - this was the menu that a 62-year-old woman enjoyed in a four-star hotel at Zurich Airport a year ago. However, she did not pay the bill of 122 francs. The police then arrived.

It was not the first time she had treated herself to a luxurious meal and disappeared without paying, as theTages-Anzeigerreported. She already has 44 previous convictions to her name, including for carousing, trespassing and violations of the Aliens Act.

"Good food is not a criminal offense"

This time, however, she not only demanded an acquittal - but also compensation of 650,000 francs for her time in prison.

The German woman was fierce in court. "I am defending myself against all three penalty orders," she told the judge. She also spoke of a "torture prison" and was outraged that she could only appear in court in a tracksuit and plastic slippers.

Her main argument: "Eating well is not a crime". She had also wanted to pay for the meal at the hotel at Zurich airport, but the police had refused to give her the hotel's bank details.

The court saw things differently. "You couldn't have paid at all, you were penniless," the judge clarified.

A life between luxury hotels and detention cells

Since entering Switzerland in 2006, the woman has been in practically constant conflict with the law. Her criminal record includes illegal entry, carousing and attacks on police officers.

Particularly piquant: despite being banned from the airport since 2017, she returned to the same airport hotel several times. In another case, she was arrested again in a luxury hotel in Glattpark just two days after being deported from Switzerland.

Her defense lawyer argued that she wanted to settle the hotel bill for a room. But the court was unimpressed: the woman was sentenced to 110 days' imprisonment and a fine of CHF 300 for carousing, trespassing and illegal entry.

As she has already spent 105 days in prison, she will soon be released. But a change in her lifestyle seems unlikely - as she left the courtroom, she announced her intention to appeal and insulted the court with foul language.