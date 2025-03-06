  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Eaten without paying Gas-guzzler sentenced for the 44th time - prison

Sven Ziegler

6.3.2025

The woman left without paying. (symbolic image)
The woman left without paying. (symbolic image)
Unsplash/jaywennington

A 62-year-old woman was once again convicted of binge drinking and trespassing. Despite 44 previous convictions, she demanded an acquittal and compensation.

06.03.2025, 13:33

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • A woman left a restaurant again without paying - she already has 44 previous convictions.
  • She argued that good food is a human right and demanded compensation.
  • The court imposed a prison sentence of 110 days and a fine.
Show more

A pita bread, a salad, eight beers and a Coke - this was the menu that a 62-year-old woman enjoyed in a four-star hotel at Zurich Airport a year ago. However, she did not pay the bill of 122 francs. The police then arrived.

It was not the first time she had treated herself to a luxurious meal and disappeared without paying, as theTages-Anzeigerreported. She already has 44 previous convictions to her name, including for carousing, trespassing and violations of the Aliens Act.

"Good food is not a criminal offense"

This time, however, she not only demanded an acquittal - but also compensation of 650,000 francs for her time in prison.

The German woman was fierce in court. "I am defending myself against all three penalty orders," she told the judge. She also spoke of a "torture prison" and was outraged that she could only appear in court in a tracksuit and plastic slippers.

Her main argument: "Eating well is not a crime". She had also wanted to pay for the meal at the hotel at Zurich airport, but the police had refused to give her the hotel's bank details.

The court saw things differently. "You couldn't have paid at all, you were penniless," the judge clarified.

A life between luxury hotels and detention cells

Since entering Switzerland in 2006, the woman has been in practically constant conflict with the law. Her criminal record includes illegal entry, carousing and attacks on police officers.

Particularly piquant: despite being banned from the airport since 2017, she returned to the same airport hotel several times. In another case, she was arrested again in a luxury hotel in Glattpark just two days after being deported from Switzerland.

Her defense lawyer argued that she wanted to settle the hotel bill for a room. But the court was unimpressed: the woman was sentenced to 110 days' imprisonment and a fine of CHF 300 for carousing, trespassing and illegal entry.

As she has already spent 105 days in prison, she will soon be released. But a change in her lifestyle seems unlikely - as she left the courtroom, she announced her intention to appeal and insulted the court with foul language.

More from Switzerland

Accident in Ballwil LU. Train collides with pedestrian (29) - seriously injured

Accident in Ballwil LUTrain collides with pedestrian (29) - seriously injured

Rescue operation underway. Several people collapse into lake on Zugspitze

Rescue operation underwaySeveral people collapse into lake on Zugspitze

17 instead of 15 years. Man shot and dumped in lake - perpetrator must serve even longer in prison

17 instead of 15 yearsMan shot and dumped in lake - perpetrator must serve even longer in prison