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Taken to hospital on Sunday Woman dies after cycling accident in Brienz BE

SDA

26.5.2026 - 09:22

A British cyclist has succumbed to her injuries after a fall on the Axalpstrases above Brienz BE.
A British cyclist has succumbed to her injuries after a fall on the Axalpstrases above Brienz BE.
Keystone

A 51-year-old woman succumbed to her injuries on Monday after a bicycle accident in Brienz BE. The British national was taken to hospital on Sunday in a critical condition.

Keystone-SDA

26.05.2026, 09:22

26.05.2026, 11:16

The woman had crashed on her bicycle on the Axalpstrasse and sustained serious injuries, as reported by the Oberland regional public prosecutor's office and the Bernese cantonal police on Tuesday.

A rescue service took the victim to hospital by helicopter. The Bern cantonal police are still investigating the exact circumstances of the accident.

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