A British cyclist has succumbed to her injuries after a fall on the Axalpstrases above Brienz BE. Keystone

A 51-year-old woman succumbed to her injuries on Monday after a bicycle accident in Brienz BE. The British national was taken to hospital on Sunday in a critical condition.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The woman had crashed on her bicycle on the Axalpstrasse and sustained serious injuries, as reported by the Oberland regional public prosecutor's office and the Bernese cantonal police on Tuesday.

A rescue service took the victim to hospital by helicopter. The Bern cantonal police are still investigating the exact circumstances of the accident.