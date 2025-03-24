The Bern police provide information in the evening. (symbolic image) sda

On Monday morning, a room in an apartment building in Worb caught fire. Despite immediate rescue measures, a woman died in the fire.

Sven Ziegler

Shortly after 10.30 a.m. on Monday, the Bern cantonal police received a report of a fire on Blümlisalpstrasse in Worb. The emergency services who responded to the scene discovered that a room in an apartment building was affected by the fire.

A lifeless person was found in the affected room. Despite the immediate fire-fighting and rescue efforts, the woman was found dead. There are concrete indications of the victim's identity, but formal identification is still pending.

No other persons were injured. The apartment was damaged by the fire, but the other apartments in the building are still habitable.

In addition to the Bern cantonal police and various special services, the Worb fire department, two ambulance teams and the Care Team Canton of Bern were deployed. The Bern cantonal police, under the direction of the Bern Mittelland regional public prosecutor's office, have launched an investigation to clarify the circumstances.

