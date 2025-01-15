The Valais police are investigating. (symbolic image) sda

A woman was found unconscious in Valais with an injury to the back of her head. She died a short time later.

Sven Ziegler

On Tuesday evening, shortly after 6.30 pm, a resident of Vouvry WS alerted the emergency services (144) to an incident at his home. On the scene, the emergency services found his partner, a 30-year-old Swiss woman, unconscious with an injury to the back of her head.

The young woman was taken to the emergency room at Sion Hospital. She succumbed to her injuries there during the night.

Due to this situation, the agents of the cantonal police went to the scene to clarify the circumstances of this incident.

The public prosecutor's office has opened an investigation and points out that the presumption of innocence applies until a final conviction is handed down.