Accident in Biel Woman drives car into bar and injures several people

SDA

9.7.2025 - 18:44

A driver crashed her car into the window of a bar in Biel/Bienne.
Keystone

A woman drove her car head-on into the window of a bar in Biel/Bienne on Wednesday afternoon. She injured herself and three other people.

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • In Biel/Bienne, a driver smashed through the window of a bar with her car.
  • The driver was injured in the accident, as were three of the bar's customers.
  • The reason for the accident is not yet clear.
Show more

The accident, in which a woman drove her car into a bar in Biel, occurred shortly before 4 pm. The driver left the exit of a parking garage on Ernst-Schüler-Strasse and drove head-on into the window of a bar opposite, as confirmed by a spokesperson for the Bern cantonal police.

The driver was injured in the accident, as were three customers of the bar. There was considerable damage to property. The police were initially unable to provide any further details. The reasons for the accident are not yet clear.

Several ambulances and the fire department were deployed to the scene, which initially continued in the early hours of Wednesday evening.