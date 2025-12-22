The accident occurred in the Aargau municipality of Wallbach on the border with Germany. Symbolbild: Google Street View

A woman drove her car into the Rhine in Wallbach AG on Sunday. She was able to free herself from the vehicle and swim ashore.

Dominik Müller

On Sunday afternoon, shortly after 4 p.m., the Aargau cantonal police received a report that a vehicle had just driven into the Rhine in the area of the Römerwarte Stelli in Wallbach AG.

When the first emergency services arrived on the scene, the vehicle was no longer visible on the surface of the water, according to a statement. The 38-year-old driver was able to leave the vehicle on her own and was already on land. She was attended to by the rescue service and transported to hospital.

The reason why the woman drove her vehicle into the Rhine is still the subject of an ongoing investigation by the cantonal police.

The vehicle could no longer be recovered on Sunday evening due to the onset of darkness. The recovery will take place over the course of Monday.