A red-light radar is causing displeasure in Biel: several drivers report that they have been flashed despite the green light. The city insists that the system works perfectly - but an analysis shows how tight the traffic light times actually are.

At the Zentralstrasse/Silbergasse junction in Biel, there are increasing reports of unauthorized buses.

Those affected say they drove on green, yet the radar flashed.

The city of Biel denies technical problems - an analysis shows extremely short green phases.

A brief moment between green and yellow - and there are flashes: At the Zentralstrasse/Silbergasse junction in Biel, complaints about a supposedly over-zealous red-light speed camera are piling up, according to a report in the "Bieler Tagblatt" newspaper. Several drivers report that they drove through the intersection when the light was green and were nevertheless fined.

One of them is Sandra Rychener. In mid-September, she wanted to drive towards the train station when the lights turned green. "I drove off behind another car - and suddenly there was a flash," she says. Two weeks later, she was fined 250 francs for allegedly running a red light.

But Rychener is convinced: "It was definitely still green." The city of Biel disagrees. According to André Glauser, head of the public safety department, the system works perfectly. The system is checked annually by the Federal Office of Metrology (Metas) - most recently in September.

City denies problems

Metas explains that the devices are precisely calibrated: at least 3.5 seconds must elapse between yellow and red before a flash is triggered. However, research by the newspaper shows that the red-green cycle fluctuates greatly - sometimes the traffic lights only remain green for five to seven seconds. Many cars take longer to cross the junction completely. So it could actually happen that someone drives off on green and is still hit.

Rychener then tried to talk to the police inspectorate, but felt rejected. "The officer was arrogant, he said it was my problem now," says Rychener. Other victims also reported similar experiences on social networks.

The city of Biel is sticking to its stance: no malfunction, no refunds. Glauser emphasizes that those affected will be offered access to the photos. Rychener, however, wants to contest the buses - and has since avoided the intersection: "I don't drive through there anymore."