The Bern police are looking for witnesses. (symbolic image) sda

On the night of August 1, a woman was the victim of a sexual assault in Urtenen-Schönbühl BE. The woman escaped slightly injured.

Sven Ziegler

On Thursday, July 31, at around 11.35 p.m., the Bern cantonal police received a report that a woman had been the victim of a sexual assault on Eigerweg in Urtenen-Schönbühl. She was slightly injured.

According to initial findings, the woman was walking along Eigerweg coming from the town center when she was attacked and sexually assaulted by an unknown person near the freeway underpass. She was able to defend herself and escape. Despite an immediate search, the perpetrator has not yet been stopped.

The man is described as follows: He is about 20-35 years old and about 170 to 180 centimeters tall. The suspect is of slim build and has no beard. At the time of the crime, he was wearing a black trainer jacket with a hood and gray track pants.