A Brazilian woman was expecting twins, but only one baby was handed over to her after the birth. Now the police are investigating.

Now the police are investigating.

The hospital does not want to comment on the case and denies a twin pregnancy. Show more

On March 29, Kathelen Tavares' two children were born by caesarean section in a hospital in Rio de Janeiro. She has been looking forward to the birth of her twins for months.

Throughout her pregnancy, she was repeatedly told that she would be the mother of twins. The ultrasound showed: Two heartbeats, two fetuses moving, they were healthy. The thigh bones of one child were around 40 millimetres long, the head circumference of the other around 71 millimetres.

But when Tavares woke up from the anesthetic, she could only hear one baby crying. "They said there was no other baby. They didn't tell me anything else," she told the Brazilian news portal Globo.

Police confirm twin pregnancy

In the meantime, the police have also been informed about the case. They also confirm that the documents indicate a twin pregnancy. The police have now requested CCTV footage from the hospital and a statement from the director.

The hospital did not wish to comment to the news portal. The municipality where Tavares had previously registered her two babies was told that only a placenta and umbilical cord had been found. In addition, the obstetricians had investigated and found no signs or traces of other fetuses. There had also been no complications, there was simply no second child.

Hospital denies having heard two heartbeats

During the check-ups, the hospital is said to have told Tavares that the two heartbeats could have come from just one baby. Tavares denies this statement.

Ultrasound images could clearly show whether it was a twin pregnancy.