(symbolic image) sda

A woman has fallen out of a window in Malans SG. The 34-year-old died on the spot.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you A woman has fallen out of a window in Malans SG.

The 34-year-old died at the scene. Show more

A seriously injured woman was reported to the cantonal emergency call center shortly after 2:30 a.m. on Monday. She is believed to have fallen several meters from a window of her apartment onto Dorfstrasse in Malans SG.

A neighbor reported a seriously injured woman on the forecourt of an apartment building. The emergency services who responded to the scene found the injured woman's husband as well as the person who had reported the accident. They immediately began resuscitating the woman.

After initial treatment by the ambulance service and the emergency doctor, the woman was flown to hospital by an Alpine Air Ambulance helicopter. The woman died of her injuries several hours later.

As Hanspeter Krüsi, media spokesman for the cantonal police, told blue News, investigations are being carried out in all directions. "It is currently completely unclear whether it was a crime, a suicide or an accident," said Krüsi. Among other things, evidence is now being secured and people are being questioned. "The investigation is in full swing," says Krüsi.

The public prosecutor's office of the Canton of St. Gallen has started the investigation in collaboration with various specialists from the St. Gallen cantonal police.