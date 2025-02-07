Rega was also deployed in Thalheim an der Thur. Kantonspolizei Zürich

In a traffic accident on Friday morning in Thalheim an der Thur ZH, a female driver in her car fell from a bridge onto the railroad track. The woman had to be airlifted to hospital.

Sven Ziegler

At around 8 a.m., a 55-year-old driver was driving from Thalheim in the direction of Andelfingen. Shortly before the bridge over the railroad track, she hit the grass verge on the left-hand side for reasons as yet unknown, according to a statement from the Zurich cantonal police.

From there, she drove onto the bridge railing and slid across the bridge until she fell off to the left on the opposite side. She crashed head-on into the grass verge and fell onto the railroad track below.

Fortunately, there was no train on the line at the time. Nevertheless, the woman had to be flown to hospital with unspecified injuries. The wreck had to be lifted up with a crane for recovery.

In addition to the towing company and the cantonal civil engineering office, specialists from SBB Intervention were also deployed.

The cause of the accident is the subject of a police investigation. They secured evidence at the scene. The Andelfingen / surrounding area fire department closed the Thurtalstrasse and diverted traffic. Rega and the Schaffhausen rescue service were deployed to provide medical care for the driver.

Rail traffic between Ossingen and Thalheim had to be interrupted.