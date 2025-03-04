The woman died on the piste.

On Sunday, a female skier fell and was seriously injured in Davos Wolfgang. She died on Monday in the cantonal hospital in Graubünden.

Sven Ziegler

The 76-year-old woman was skiing with a 72-year-old colleague on the black piste no. 13 "Besenbinder" from Meierhofer Tälli in the direction of Davos Wolfgang after 11 a.m. on Sunday.

The 76-year-old woman fell on the steep, hard slope and dragged her colleague in front with her. The two women slid down the steep slope together and ended up over the edge of the slope.

While the 72-year-old woman collided with a tree and came to a standstill, the 76-year-old woman slid a good sixty meters further and was left seriously injured.

With a broken foot, the 72-year-old went to her colleague and administered first aid. After some time, two other skiers joined her on the poorly used route and assisted the 72-year-old.

In a winch operation by a Rega crew, the life-threateningly injured woman was rescued from the steep terrain with the support of the Parsenn SOS piste rescue service and flown to the Cantonal Hospital of Graubünden in Chur.

She succumbed to her injuries there on Monday evening. Together with the public prosecutor's office, the Graubünden cantonal police have begun an investigation.