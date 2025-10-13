The Bern cantonal police are asking anyone who can provide information about the incident to come forward. KEYSTONE

A woman was hit by a car on the A6 near Münsingen BE on Sunday evening and fatally injured. The Bern cantonal police are looking for witnesses to clarify what happened.

Dominik Müller

On Sunday, shortly after 5.30 p.m., the Bern cantonal police received a report that a woman had been hit by a car on the A6 highway at the Münsingen service station. This is what the police wrote in a statement.

A police patrol, which had been at the highway service station at the same time, immediately went to the scene of the accident. However, only the woman's death could be ascertained at the scene. There are indications as to the identity of the deceased, but formal identification is still pending.

The A6 highway in the direction of Thun had to be closed from the Rubigen exit to the Kiesen exit at around 11 pm.

Police are looking for witnesses

According to reports, the woman presumably fell from the bridge there shortly before the collision with the car traveling in the direction of Thun.

To clarify the events, the Bern cantonal police have launched an investigation under the direction of the Bern-Mittelland regional public prosecutor's office. Witnesses are being sought in this connection. Persons who made observations and in particular the drivers of the two dark cars that were overtaken by the vehicle involved in the accident in the area of the highway service station there.