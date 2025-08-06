A decapitated cat has been found in the town of Schaffhausen. (symbolic image) Julian Stratenschulte/dpa

A decapitated cat was found in a garden in the Gruben district of Schaffhausen on Tuesday afternoon. The Schaffhausen police are looking for witnesses.

Sven Ziegler

On Tuesday afternoon, a local resident reported that she had found her cat decapitated and without its tail in her garden in the Gruben district in the city of Schaffhausen. The evidence shows that the cat must have been deliberately killed and then placed in the woman's garden.

The murder weapon is still unknown. The crime must have been committed between Monday evening at around 9.30 pm and Tuesday afternoon at around 1 pm.

Anyone who made suspicious observations during this time is asked to contact the Schaffhausen police operations center (Tel.: +41 52 624 24 24).