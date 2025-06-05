On Wednesday morning, smoke was reported in an apartment on Ulmweg in Thun. The emergency services of the Bern cantonal police found a lifeless 69-year-old Swiss woman at the scene.
On Wednesday, shortly before 9:30 a.m., the Bern cantonal police received a report of smoke in an apartment in an apartment building on Ulmweg in Thun, the cantonal police said in a statement.
The emergency services found a lifeless person in the apartment. The only thing that could be determined at the scene was that the person was dead.
The deceased was a 69-year-old Swiss woman from the canton of Bern. According to the information available so far, the woman had injuries resulting from a burn. The police believe it was an accident.
Individual residents were briefly evacuated from the apartment building and the affected apartment was aired out.
An investigation has been launched.