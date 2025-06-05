A woman was found dead in an apartment in Thun BE. sda

On Wednesday morning, smoke was reported in an apartment on Ulmweg in Thun. The emergency services of the Bern cantonal police found a lifeless 69-year-old Swiss woman at the scene.

Lea Oetiker

On Wednesday, shortly before 9:30 a.m., the Bern cantonal police received a report of smoke in an apartment in an apartment building on Ulmweg in Thun, the cantonal police said in a statement.

The emergency services found a lifeless person in the apartment. The only thing that could be determined at the scene was that the person was dead.

The deceased was a 69-year-old Swiss woman from the canton of Bern. According to the information available so far, the woman had injuries resulting from a burn. The police believe it was an accident.

Individual residents were briefly evacuated from the apartment building and the affected apartment was aired out.

An investigation has been launched.