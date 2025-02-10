  1. Residential Customers
New clues Woman found dead outside house - man arrested

Sven Ziegler

10.2.2025

The Bern police stopped a man.
At the end of January, a woman was found dead in front of a house. A man close to the Swiss woman has now been arrested.

10.02.2025, 08:40

On Saturday, January 25, a woman was found lifeless in front of a residential building on Weberstrasse in Bern. As the circumstances leading to the fall were initially unclear, the Bern cantonal police launched an extensive investigation.

As part of this, traces were analyzed that provided new indications of possible third-party involvement. On Tuesday, February 4, a man close to the woman was stopped. He is suspected of having been involved in the events that led to the woman's death. The 54-year-old Swiss national is in custody.

The investigation into the exact cause of death by the Institute of Forensic Medicine at the University of Bern is ongoing.

The investigation into the events is still ongoing under the direction of the Bern-Mittelland regional public prosecutor's office.