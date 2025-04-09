A large-scale police operation is currently underway between Bülach and Bachenbülach ZH. blue News

A large-scale police operation is currently underway between Bülach and Bachenbülach ZH. The background is unclear.

Lea Oetiker

A major police operation is currently underway between Bülach and Bachenbülach ZH. Several vehicles are on the scene, as reported by several media outlets.

The media office of the Zurich cantonal police confirmed the operation to "Blick". It is said to be a case of assault. According to the police, a 44-year-old woman was found seriously injured on the Lehweg. She was flown to hospital by a Rega helicopter, "Blick" writes further.

According to the cantonal police, the woman was on foot. A suspect has since been arrested. The police have not yet been able to provide any further details.

