Warnings of police speed cameras are prohibited in Switzerland. A 60-year-old woman from Aargau has now learned this painfully: She received a letter from the public prosecutor's office for sharing a Facebook post.

A 60-year-old woman from the district of Baden came into conflict with the law because of a Facebook post. In the summer of 2025, she shared a post that warned of a speed check by the Rohrdorferberg-Reusstal regional police, as reported by the Aargauer Zeitung newspaper.

The Baden public prosecutor's office fined her for violating the Road Traffic Act. The penalty order has been legally binding since December.

Even if the woman did not write the post herself, sharing such warnings is a criminal offense. Public warnings about speed cameras or police checks have been banned for over ten years - including on social networks.

Six cantons focus on transparency

According to the report, the woman must now pay a fine of 200 francs. Together with procedural fees, the costs amount to around 600 francs. The case was not initiated by an authority, but by a complaint from the public.

In Switzerland, the police are even allowed to hide speed cameras directly after the speed limit sign - but it is forbidden to warn against them unless the warning comes directly from the police. Only a few cantons rely on transparency: Lucerne, St. Gallen, Ticino, Basel-Stadt, Schwyz and Schaffhausen publish the speed camera locations.

