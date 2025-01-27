The accused ordered the fondue set under a different name, but used it herself. KEYSTONE

A woman from Baden AG has been sentenced to prison after ordering fondue sets and other items under a false name. The woman had already committed several criminal offenses.

No time? blue News summarizes for you A German woman from Baden AG was sentenced to 30 days in prison.

The reason: she ordered household items such as a cheese fondue set worth CHF 427.25 from a Swiss online store under the name of a former flatmate.

The fraud was discovered when the victim received a request for payment and filed a complaint, whereupon the ordered goods were found during a house search. Show more

A woman from Baden AG has been sent to prison for fraud. The German woman was sentenced to an unconditional prison sentence of thirty days by the Baden public prosecutor's office. The reason: she ordered various household items, including a cheese fondue set, an electric chocolate fondue and pet supplies, under the name of a former resident of her apartment building.

The fraud was uncovered when the former resident received a demand for payment of 427.25 francs and filed a complaint, as reported by the "Aargauer Zeitung" newspaper. The ordered items were finally found during a house search.

Repeated offenses lead to harsh punishment

The woman had already committed several crimes. In December 2020, she was sentenced to a conditional fine for fraud and theft. Another conviction followed in September 2021. The woman was sentenced to a conditional fine of 100 daily rates of CHF 40 each for fraudulent misuse of a data processing system, fraud and multiple thefts.

In addition, the responsible public prosecutor's office imposed a fine of CHF 1,600 and extended the probation period to three years, as the newspaper writes.

Despite the new conviction, the earlier conditional fine was not revoked. Instead, the public prosecutor's office extended the probationary period and issued an official warning. In addition to the prison sentence, the woman must also pay legal costs amounting to CHF 1,455.

The judgment was communicated to the Office for Migration and Integration and noted in the criminal record.

The editor wrote this article with the help of KI.