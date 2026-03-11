  1. Residential Customers
Now she has to pay Woman gets out of car on highway and shows police officer her bare bottom

Sven Ziegler

11.3.2026

The incident occurred on the A4 near Goldau SZ.
Picture: Keystone

A bizarre scene on the A4 in the canton of Schwyz ends up in court. A 37-year-old Hungarian woman gets out of an Uber, runs off in the emergency lane and causes an unusual incident during a police check.

11.03.2026, 04:30

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • A service employee at a nightclub got out of an Uber on the A4 for no apparent reason and ran across the emergency lane.
  • During the subsequent police check, she undressed and stuck her bare bottom out at a policewoman.
  • The public prosecutor's office of the canton of Schwyz sentenced the woman to a conditional fine for violence and threatening the authorities as well as other offenses.
Show more

At the end of January this year, there was an unusual police stop on the A4 in the canton of Schwyz. A 37-year-old Hungarian woman, who works as a service employee in a nightclub on Lake Zurich, got out of an Uber shortly after midday "for no apparent reason" and made off on foot across the emergency lane.

The situation called the police to the scene. During the subsequent check, however, the woman was uncooperative, according to the penalty order issued by the public prosecutor's office in Schwyz. Despite several requests from the officers, she began to undress.

Fraud is exposed. Schwyz teacher forges university diploma - and receives a hefty fine

Fraud is exposedSchwyz teacher forges university diploma - and receives a hefty fine

The situation escalated further during the identity check. According to the summary penalty order, the woman "deliberately stuck out her bare bottom" at a police officer.

Policewoman pushed

The Hungarian woman was then arrested and taken to the police station in handcuffs. Another incident occurred there. When the woman had to go to the toilet, a police officer pushed her against the chest.

The public prosecutor's office classified this behavior as violence and threats against authorities and officers. The penalty order states that the woman "impeded the course of the check and unnecessarily delayed it in terms of time".

Teenager stabbed to death in Aesch BL.

Teenager stabbed to death in Aesch BL"I am infinitely sorry": Defendant speaks again in court after bloody crime

In addition to this offense, she was also convicted of intentionally violating traffic regulations. It also transpired that she had previously consumed cocaine, which is why she was also found guilty of a violation of the Narcotics Act.

Conditional fine and fine

The woman was sentenced to a conditional fine of 60 daily rates of 30 francs each. The probation period is three years. Two days' imprisonment that she had already served were taken into account.

She must also pay a fine of 770 francs. She will also be ordered to pay the costs of the proceedings of around 1,000 francs.

