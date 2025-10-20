Rega was called out on a complicated mission on Saturday Kantonspolizei Graubünden

On Saturday, a climber found herself in a life-threatening situation on the Moléson in the canton of Fribourg. Her safety harness became partially detached, leaving her hanging upside down on the wall. The woman was only rescued thanks to a precise operation by Rega and the Swiss Alpine Rescue Team.

Sven Ziegler

A climbing expedition on the Moléson (FR) almost ended tragically on Saturday. As reported by Rega, a woman fell on the via ferrata after her safety harness became partially detached during the ascent.

Together with a colleague, she was on the via ferrata in the early afternoon when the accident occurred. Although the safety rope stopped the fall, the harness slipped off her hip and one leg before becoming jammed on the second leg. The woman was then hanging upside down in the rope - directly above a rock face, unable to free herself. Her companion immediately alerted Rega.

The Operations Center sent a helicopter from the Zweisimmen base and two specialists from the Swiss Alpine Rescue Team to the scene. They assisted the Rega crews in rough terrain, as detailed in the press release.

Complicated rescue necessary

On the scene, the rescue team recognized the delicate situation: the rotor wind alone could have caused the woman to swing dangerously in her position. The pilot therefore lowered the first rescuer around 30 meters above the woman in the accident.

The specialist climbed down the via ferrata to secure the woman. With the help of another person on site, it was possible to release her from the defective harness. The rescuer then stabilized the patient and prepared her for evacuation.

Finally, the woman was winched up to the helicopter together with the rescuer and flown to an intermediate landing site. There, the emergency doctor provided first aid.

Meanwhile, a second rescue specialist looked after the woman's companion. Both women were then taken by helicopter to Fribourg Cantonal Hospital.

Rega speaks of a "demanding mission" and would like to thank the Swiss Alpine Rescue Team for their support.