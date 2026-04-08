89-year-old driver drove into a container, seriously injuring a woman. Image: Zurich cantonal police

A woman was hit by a car in Ottikon and seriously injured. The 89-year-old driver accelerated for unexplained reasons and drove into a container.

Carsten Dörges

No time? blue News summarizes for you An 89-year-old driver has seriously injured a woman at a recycling center in Ottikon.

The man accelerated for unexplained reasons and drove into a container.

The 66-year-old woman was hit by the car and seriously injured. Show more

Serious accident at a recycling center in Ottikon (municipality of Gossau ZH): An 89-year-old driver accelerated for reasons as yet unexplained and drove straight into an office container. According to the Zurich cantonal police, he hit a 66-year-old woman who had been standing in front of the container. She was trapped under the vehicle.

Woman was flown to hospital

The fire department freed her from her position. Due to her serious injuries, a rescue helicopter flew her to hospital. The driver and a municipal employee who was in the office container were uninjured.

The Zurich cantonal police are investigating the cause of the accident together with the public prosecutor's office.