Serious accident at a recycling center in Ottikon (municipality of Gossau ZH): An 89-year-old driver accelerated for reasons as yet unexplained and drove straight into an office container. According to the Zurich cantonal police, he hit a 66-year-old woman who had been standing in front of the container. She was trapped under the vehicle.
Woman was flown to hospital
The fire department freed her from her position. Due to her serious injuries, a rescue helicopter flew her to hospital. The driver and a municipal employee who was in the office container were uninjured.
The Zurich cantonal police are investigating the cause of the accident together with the public prosecutor's office.