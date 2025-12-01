Freiburg police are looking for the unknown driver. (symbolic picture) sda

In Murten, a one-year-old child was injured after a driver hit a baby carriage as she drove off - and then simply drove on. The Fribourg cantonal police are looking for the unknown driver and witnesses to the incident.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you A driver hit a mother with a baby carriage in Murten and then drove on.

The one-year-old child suffered abrasions and bruises.

The Fribourg cantonal police are looking for witnesses - and the unknown driver herself. Show more

In Murten on Wednesday morning, a previously unknown driver collided with a baby carriage. According to the police, a mother was driving along Chemin Champ-Olivier at around 8.30 a.m. when the woman behind the wheel stopped to ask for directions. When she drove off again, the vehicle hit the buggy for unknown reasons.

The baby carriage tipped over as a result of the impact. The one-year-old child sitting in it suffered abrasions and bruises. The police emphasize that the mother reacted immediately at the scene and took care of her child.

The driver, on the other hand, only got out briefly - and then drove off without leaving her personal details or looking after the injured child. It is precisely this fact that is now keeping the investigators busy.