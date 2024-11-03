Tragic accident on the A13: the casualties had to be taken to hospital by helicopter. Kantonspolizei Graubünden

On Saturday afternoon, there was a traffic accident between two cars on the A13 near Andeer GR. Two people died at the scene of the accident and several were injured, some of them seriously.

Samuel Walder

No time? blue News summarizes for you A 69-year-old female driver crossed into the oncoming lane near Andeer and collided head-on with an oncoming car.

The 69-year-old and her passenger as well as two children in her vehicle were seriously injured and flown to various hospitals.

Traffic was diverted while the accident was being investigated and the cantonal police of Graubünden are investigating the cause of the accident together with the public prosecutor's office. Show more

At 3.30 p.m., a 69-year-old female passenger car driver was traveling from the south in the direction of Thusis. Near Andeer GR, she veered into the oncoming lane on a long right-hand bend. At the same time, a 43-year-old man was driving in the direction of San Bernardino. Although he steered his car into the emergency lane on the far right, there was a violent head-on collision between the two vehicles.

The 43-year-old's car was lifted onto the crash barrier as a result of the collision, while the 69-year-old's vehicle was thrown back into the northbound lane. The 43-year-old southbound driver and his passenger died at the scene of the accident. A passenger in the car was transferred to the regional hospital in Thusis by the Mittelbünden ambulance service.

The 69-year-old northbound driver was flown to the cantonal hospital in St. Gallen by Alpine Air Ambulance. Her co-driver was taken to the Cantonal Hospital of Graubünden in Chur by an ambulance from Chur Rescue. The two children in the 69-year-old woman's vehicle were also flown by Rega to the cantonal hospital in Chur. Several road rescue teams from the Thusis and Andeer fire departments were at work at the scene of the accident.

Traffic was diverted onto the cantonal road for several hours while the accident was being investigated. Together with the public prosecutor's office, the Graubünden cantonal police are clarifying the exact circumstances that led to this traffic accident.