The Thurgau cantonal police reported the accident. Keystone

A 55-year-old Swiss woman died in a serious accident at a level crossing in Weinfelden TG on Saturday.

Noemi Hüsser

A 55-year-old woman was killed in an accident at a level crossing in Weinfelden TG on Saturday lunchtime. She was hit by a train and fatally injured.

According to the Thurgau cantonal police, the Swiss woman was using an electric wheelchair on the level crossing on Freiestrasse shortly after 1 pm. A train traveling in the direction of Berg collided with the woman despite emergency braking.

The 55-year-old suffered fatal injuries and died at the scene of the accident.