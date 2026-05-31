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Fatal accident in Weinfelden TG Woman in electric wheelchair hit by train

Noemi Hüsser

31.5.2026

The Thurgau cantonal police reported the accident.
The Thurgau cantonal police reported the accident.
Keystone

A 55-year-old Swiss woman died in a serious accident at a level crossing in Weinfelden TG on Saturday.

31.05.2026, 09:41

A 55-year-old woman was killed in an accident at a level crossing in Weinfelden TG on Saturday lunchtime. She was hit by a train and fatally injured.

According to the Thurgau cantonal police, the Swiss woman was using an electric wheelchair on the level crossing on Freiestrasse shortly after 1 pm. A train traveling in the direction of Berg collided with the woman despite emergency braking.

The 55-year-old suffered fatal injuries and died at the scene of the accident.