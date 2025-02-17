A woman was injured by a boy ski jumping. (symbolic image) sda

A woman was seriously injured in the face on the ski slope in Sörenberg on Sunday morning. A boy jumped into the air away from the piste and hit her.

Samuel Walder

On Sunday morning, a serious skiing accident occurred in the Sörenberg LU district of Flühli.

An unknown skier aged around 8 to 12 years old jumped over a stone wall next to the regular piste and flew several meters downhill.

In flight, he grazed a woman who was below the wall with his skis. She suffered severe cuts to her face and was taken to hospital by rescue helicopter.

After the accident, the unknown skier left the scene. The Lucerne police are asking the skier involved to contact the police.