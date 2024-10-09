The injured woman's car was found in the undergrowth around 20 meters from the scene of the accident. Kantonspolizei Solothurn

A woman was hit and injured by a car in Dornach SO on Tuesday. It is likely that the accident occurred beforehand. The police have started an investigation and are looking for witnesses.

Dominik Müller

No time? blue News summarizes for you A woman was injured in an accident in Dornach SO on Tuesday.

The woman was initially involved in an accident, then ran into the road and was hit by an off-road vehicle.

The 21-year-old had to be taken to hospital. Show more

At 8.50 p.m. on Tuesday, a driver was traveling on Gempenstrasse in Dornach SO in the direction of Gempen. According to current police information, a 21-year-old woman suddenly ran into the road, whereupon she was hit and injured by the off-road vehicle. This was reported by the Solothurn cantonal police in a statement.

According to the statement, the woman was attended to by a first aider before the arrival of the emergency services, who immediately provided first aid. She was subsequently taken to hospital.

Before this incident, there was probably an accident involving a car. There was a badly damaged car in the undergrowth about 20 meters from the road. It had to be recovered by a towing company using a crane and transported away. Gempenstrasse was closed for a short time as a result of these events and only one lane of the road could be used in the area of the accident.

The police have started an investigation into the exact circumstances of these two accidents and are looking for witnesses.