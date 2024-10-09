At 8.50 p.m. on Tuesday, a driver was traveling on Gempenstrasse in Dornach SO in the direction of Gempen. According to current police information, a 21-year-old woman suddenly ran into the road, whereupon she was hit and injured by the off-road vehicle. This was reported by the Solothurn cantonal police in a statement.
According to the statement, the woman was attended to by a first aider before the arrival of the emergency services, who immediately provided first aid. She was subsequently taken to hospital.
Before this incident, there was probably an accident involving a car. There was a badly damaged car in the undergrowth about 20 meters from the road. It had to be recovered by a towing company using a crane and transported away. Gempenstrasse was closed for a short time as a result of these events and only one lane of the road could be used in the area of the accident.
The police have started an investigation into the exact circumstances of these two accidents and are looking for witnesses.