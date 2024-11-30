  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Rapperswil-Jona Woman is hit by a car and dies

Sven Ziegler

30.11.2024

The fire department was also at the scene.
The fire department was also at the scene.
Kapo SG

A woman was hit by a car in Rapperswil-Jona on Friday evening. She dies at the scene.

30.11.2024, 08:20

On Friday evening shortly after 6:30 p.m., a 71-year-old Swiss woman was hit by a car while crossing the pedestrian crossing on Zürcherstrasse.

A 59-year-old woman was driving her car from Rapperswil in the direction of Feldbach. At the same time, a 71-year-old woman was crossing the road on the pedestrian crossing at the junction between oberer Gubel and Zürcherstrasse.

She was hit by the car and seriously injured. Despite a large contingent of emergency services, the local pedestrian died at the scene of the accident. In addition to several patrols from the St.Gallen cantonal police, a rescue team, Rega and the fire department were also deployed.