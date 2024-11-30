The fire department was also at the scene. Kapo SG

A woman was hit by a car in Rapperswil-Jona on Friday evening. She dies at the scene.

Sven Ziegler

On Friday evening shortly after 6:30 p.m., a 71-year-old Swiss woman was hit by a car while crossing the pedestrian crossing on Zürcherstrasse.

A 59-year-old woman was driving her car from Rapperswil in the direction of Feldbach. At the same time, a 71-year-old woman was crossing the road on the pedestrian crossing at the junction between oberer Gubel and Zürcherstrasse.

She was hit by the car and seriously injured. Despite a large contingent of emergency services, the local pedestrian died at the scene of the accident. In addition to several patrols from the St.Gallen cantonal police, a rescue team, Rega and the fire department were also deployed.