A 30-year-old woman was pushed out of the second floor of a home in Seuzach and a suspect has been arrested. It is still unclear how the incident occurred.

Jan-Niklas Jäger

No time? blue News summarizes for you A woman has been pushed from the second floor of a home in Seuzach.

The 30-year-old was taken to hospital by the emergency services.

A 25-year-old woman has been arrested as a suspect.

The exact circumstances of the incident are the subject of a police investigation. Show more

A woman was pushed out of a window in Seuzach. The 30-year-old Italian woman was a guest in a restaurant on the second floor of the building when the incident occurred. She was immediately transported to hospital by the emergency services. The incident occurred in the morning. The cantonal police reported the incident.

The suspect is a 25-year-old woman from Switzerland. She has been arrested by the police. The exact course of events is not yet known. The cantonal police have opened an investigation into the matter.

The suspect has been referred to the public prosecutor's office in Winterthur/Unterland. The public prosecutor's office has requested pre-trial detention on suspicion of attempted intentional homicide. The injured woman has since been discharged from hospital.