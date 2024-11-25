The Zug police were called out on Sunday. (archive picture) sda

Last Saturday, a woman was the victim of a sexual offense in an apartment. The alleged perpetrator was found lifeless by the police a short time later.

Sven Ziegler

On Saturday afternoon shortly before 1 p.m., the Zug police command center received a report that a 32-year-old woman had been the victim of a sexual offence in an apartment on Alpenstrasse in the city of Zug. When the first emergency services arrived on the scene, the woman was safe outside the apartment and was immediately attended to. As it could not be ruled out that the perpetrator was still in the property, it was searched. The emergency services discovered a lifeless man in the courtyard.

According to the investigation, this man is the alleged perpetrator of the sexual offense committed earlier. The 26-year-old fell around 15 meters from a window in the stairwell into the inner courtyard of the property. There are no indications of third party involvement.

The exact circumstances of the sexual offense and the death are being investigated by the Zug police under the direction of the public prosecutor's office of the Canton of Zug.