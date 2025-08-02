Elvis alias Balu is back. Facebook

Elvis the Brocki cat was kidnapped in Stein am Rhein. The woman who took him sees herself as his rescuer, not his kidnapper.

Elvis the cat, who lived at the Rhy Brocki in Stein am Rhein, was taken by an elderly woman two weeks ago. This woman has now spoken about her motives in an interview with Tele Züri.

She does not see herself as a kidnapper, but as a rescuer of the animal. "I see myself as a mummy bunny, I did it for him," she explains. Her goal is to give the cat a happy life. She says: "I have the feeling that I haven't taken him away from anyone."

Elvis an integral part of the Brocki

The woman admits that she could have informed the Brocki owner, but feared that this would have caused a huge uproar.

The Brocki owner, Ursula Bächtold, rejects the kidnapper's accusations that the cat was regularly put outside the door. She emphasizes that Elvis was an integral part of the Brocki and had a good life there. Customers often came just for him, and there were several places to sleep and a donation box for his food.

Criminal charges against the kidnapper

Since the kidnapping, Elvis has been living in the woman's apartment, who cannot let him outside as she lives on the fourth floor. However, she plans to take him for a walk in the park as she has bought a bag and a lead for him.

Elvis' legal owner has now filed a criminal complaint for theft, but is willing to talk to the kidnapper. Both parties are interested in contacting each other to clarify the situation.