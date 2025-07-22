The Zurich cantonal police issued a statement on Tuesday. (symbolic image) KEYSTONE

A 71-year-old man was killed by his wife in Mettmenstetten on Sunday evening. The wife informed the family doctor about the crime.

Sven Ziegler

On Monday afternoon, a 69-year-old Swiss woman contacted her family doctor to say that she had killed her husband the previous evening. The doctor then informed the cantonal police. The emergency services were immediately dispatched to the scene and were only able to determine that the 71-year-old Swiss man had died. The woman was arrested and taken to the public prosecutor's office. Forensic evidence was secured at the scene by the Zurich Forensic Institute.

The exact circumstances that led to this crime are being clarified by the cantonal police together with the Public Prosecutor's Office I for Serious Violent Crime.